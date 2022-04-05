Tiger Woods says he expects to play in The Masters

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like Tiger Woods will play in The Masters.

When asked during a press conference on Tuesday if he planned to play, Tiger Woods said: “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play.”

Woods went on to say that he plans to practice again Wednesday and will go from there.

Additionally, Woods says that he expects to win.

According to multiple media sources, Woods’ practice round at Augusta National on Monday drew massive crowds.

The Masters will take place April 7 through 10 in Augusta, Georgia.

Woods has not played competitively since the 2020 Masters in November.

Woods was in a serious car crash 14 months ago that threatened his ability to walk.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

