Tiger Woods says he expects to play in The Masters

Tiger Woods smiles as he leaves the driving range during practice before the Masters golf...
Tiger Woods smiles as he leaves the driving range during practice before the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like Tiger Woods will play in The Masters.

When asked during a press conference on Tuesday if he planned to play, Tiger Woods said: “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play.”

Woods went on to say that he plans to practice again Wednesday and will go from there.

Additionally, Woods says that he expects to win.

According to multiple media sources, Woods’ practice round at Augusta National on Monday drew massive crowds.

The Masters will take place April 7 through 10 in Augusta, Georgia.

Woods has not played competitively since the 2020 Masters in November.

Woods was in a serious car crash 14 months ago that threatened his ability to walk.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

