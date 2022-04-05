Wreath-laying held to mark 54 years since MLK Jr. assassination

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday marks 54 years since the assassination of Civil Rights icon Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Family members and city leaders honored the late Dr. King with a ceremony and wreath-laying at The King Center in Atlanta. Among the speakers was Doctor Bernice King, who was just five years old when her father was killed.

“Those who took the life of Martin Luther King Junior did not understand the implications of what they were doing because although his physical container is no longer manifested here with us, his spirit has been unleashed across this world,” said Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center.

Dr. King was shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 04, 1968. The site is now home to the National Civil Rights Museum.

