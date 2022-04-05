Advertisement

Wreath-laying held to mark 54 years since MLK Jr. assassination

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday marks 54 years since the assassination of Civil Rights icon Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Family members and city leaders honored the late Dr. King with a ceremony and wreath-laying at The King Center in Atlanta. Among the speakers was Doctor Bernice King, who was just five years old when her father was killed.

“Those who took the life of Martin Luther King Junior did not understand the implications of what they were doing because although his physical container is no longer manifested here with us, his spirit has been unleashed across this world,” said Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center.

Dr. King was shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 04, 1968. The site is now home to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Woodstock designates April as Amnesty Month
Georgia Food & Wine Festival wraps up
First-ever Georgia Food & Wine Festival comes to a close
Finalists Revealed for 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest
Final Days: Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest voting ends March 31
Devonte McCoy
Metro Atlanta man celebrates life with new kidney