APD investigating after 2 men shot on Joseph E Boone Boulevard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call on the 700 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW and found two adult males with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the location. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

APD’s preliminary investigation revealed the two males were involved in a dispute when one male pulled out a firearm. The two males struggled with the firearm which led to the shooting.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to investigate.

