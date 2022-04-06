Advertisement

APD investigating after 2 men shot on Joseph E Boone Boulevard

(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call on the 700 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW and found two adult males with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the location. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

APD’s preliminary investigation revealed the two males were involved in a dispute when one male pulled out a firearm. The two males struggled with the firearm which led to the shooting.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police activity shuts down Chastain Road at I-75 in Cobb County
Shooting shuts down Chastain Road at I-75 in Cobb County
TSA warns about guns
TSA warns passengers about trying to get guns through security at Atlanta airport
Video of arrest of kidnapping suspect
Newly-released video shows arrest of kidnapping suspect in Atlanta
Make sure you have a severe weather safe spot before bad weather arrives.
#safeplaceselfie: Do you know your severe weather safe spot?