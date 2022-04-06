APD teams up with GSP to catch wanted suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A wanted man is now off the streets after a collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

Around 8:20 p.m. on April 2, Atlanta Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on Lee Street at Westview Drive SW on the driver of a black Jaguar XF. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled from officers.

Knowing that APD’s Air Unit (Phoenix) was overhead, officers decided to allow Phoenix to maintain a visual of the vehicle while following from a safe distance below.

Officials say Phoenix was able to relay the location of the suspect to APD and Georgia State Patrol, allowing GSP to catch up to the driver and perform a PIT maneuver. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended the suspect without incident.

APD says during the course of the investigation, officers located a handgun and narcotics. The driver was identified as Quentin Dowell. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and several traffic charges.

