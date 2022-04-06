Argument in southeast Atlanta apartment escalates to gunfire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while at an apartment building in southeast Atlanta.

Police say an altercation broke out between two men early Wednesday morning on Eloise Court and escalated when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired, striking the other man in his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, but police are told the injured man did not live in the building.

An investigation remains ongoing. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details on this developing story.

