Advertisement

Argument in southeast Atlanta apartment escalates to gunfire

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while at an apartment building in southeast Atlanta.

Police say an altercation broke out between two men early Wednesday morning on Eloise Court and escalated when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired, striking the other man in his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, but police are told the injured man did not live in the building.

An investigation remains ongoing. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Strong winds and rain cause mess for Metro Atlanta residents
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey has your First Alert Weather Day forecast
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey has your First Alert Weather Day forecast
The CBS46 weather team is bringing you tornado safety tips.
Tornado tips with the CBS46 First Alert team
Wind, rain topples trees, soaks streets as another storm approaches
Wind, rain topples trees, soaks streets as another storm approaches