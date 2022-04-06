Champions Week will kickoff 2022 Atlanta Braves season starting Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves will open their season against the Cincinnati Reds at 8:08 p.m. April 7 at Truist Park.

The team will unveil their 2021 World Series banner in a brief ceremony before the game. It is the team’s first championship banner in 25 years.

Here is a schedule for opening day:

Braves Walk: Welcome the 2022 Atlanta Braves back home to Truist Park. Fans can line the streets of The Battery Atlanta to get up close to their favorite players. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. outside Wahlburgers and continue down Battery Avenue to First Base Gate.

2021 World Series Champions Recap Video: The Atlanta Braves will celebrate their 2021 World Series Championship and a look back at the 2021 season.

World Series Pennant Ceremony

Ceremonial First Pitch: Astronaut Shane Kimbrough will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Introduction of 2022 Cincinnati Reds

Introduction of 2022 Atlanta Braves

National Anthem & Flyover: Timothy Miller, will perform the National Anthem. The performance will conclude with a flyover by Four F-16s from the 100th Fighter Squadron at the Alabama National Guard.

There’s also plenty of pregame activities on the plaza before fans enter the gates to the ballpark:

There will be live performances and appearances by the Heavy Hitters, the ATL Breakers, BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

An opening day pregame concert by Party Nation will start at 6 p.m. on the Georgia Power Pavilion;

Additionally, Atlanta braves opera tenor Timothy Miller will perform “God Bless America” during the 7th inning stretch and following the game, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going until 1 a.m.

The celebration will continue through April 13.

Here is what is planned for the rest of the week:

Friday, April 8 at 7:20 p.m. (Bally Sports South)

Gate opening times to be announced.

Magnetic Schedule Gate Giveaway presented by Georgia Power: All fans will receive an Atlanta Braves 2021 magnetic schedule.

Pregame Ceremony:

2021 Award Winners: The Braves will celebrate the 2021 award winners in an on-field pregame ceremony. Award winners include Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, Max Fried, Austin Riley, and Eddie Rosario.

National Anthem: Friendship Christian School will perform the National Anthem.

Plaza Pregame Activities: Before entering the gates, fans can enjoy live entertainment, special activations, and an energetic atmosphere throughout The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live performances and appearances by the Heavy Hitters, the ATL Breakers, BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery : Following the game, the sky above Truist Park lights up with the #1 rated fireworks show in the Southeast.

Postgame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta: Following the game, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going until 1 a.m.

Saturday, April 9 at 7:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Southeast)

Gate opening times to be announced.

Pregame Ceremony:

World Series Ring Ceremony presented by Jostens: The Atlanta Braves will receive their 2021 World Series champion rings during an on-field pregame ceremony.

National Anthem: Houston County High School Chorus will perform the National Anthem.

Plaza Pregame Activities: Before entering the gates, fans can enjoy live entertainment, special activations, and an energetic atmosphere throughout The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:

5:30 p.m. Papa John’s Live Music Series ft. 84 - Van Halen Tribute Band: Visit The Battery Atlanta Plaza for a free pregame show on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live performances and appearances by the Heavy Hitters, the ATL Breakers, BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools.

Postgame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta: Following the game, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going until 1 a.m.

Sunday, April 10 at 1:35 p.m. (Bally Sports South)

All gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Champions Week Poster Giveaway presented by Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Champions Week poster.

Pregame Ceremony:

National Anthem: West Side Singing Stingers will perform the National Anthem.

Plaza Pregame Activities: Before entering the gates, fans can enjoy live entertainment, special activations, and an energetic atmosphere throughout The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Stick Ball presented by Papa John’s: Fans can play Stick Ball in Power Ally in The Battery Atlanta starting at 11:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Live performances and appearances by the Heavy Hitters, the ATL Breakers, BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools.

Alumni Sunday presented by Hyundai : Fans can arrive early for autographs and a Q&A session with former Atlanta Braves, Mark Wohlers and Mike Debereaux , located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 p.m.

7th Inning Stretch: Atlanta Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller will perform “God Bless America”.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Children’s Heath Care of Atlanta : It’s Kids Run The Bases, champions-style! All kids that run the bases receive a complimentary Champions Week edition of ‘I Ran the Bases at Truist Park’ t-shirt.

The 2021 World Series Documentary Viewing: MLB Network’s documentary, The 2021 World Series, on the Braves World Series Championship will be shown in-park immediately following Sunday’s game.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES

Monday, April 11 at 7:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Southeast)

All gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

World Series Replica Ring Giveaway presented by Truist: The first 40,000 fans will receive a replica of the 2021 World Series Championship ring.

Pregame Ceremony:

National Anthem: Ellijay Elem School Chorus will perform the National Anthem.

Plaza Pregame Activities: Before entering the gates, fans can enjoy live entertainment, special activations, and an energetic atmosphere throughout The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live appearances by BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools.

Tuesday, April 12 at 7:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Southeast)

All gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Austin Riley Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive an Austin Riley bobblehead.

Pregame Ceremony:

National Anthem: Johns Creek High School will perform the National Anthem.

Plaza Pregame Activities: Before entering the gates, fans can enjoy live entertainment, special activations, and an energetic atmosphere throughout The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live appearances by BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools.

Wednesday, April 13 at 12:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Southeast)

All gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

World Series Championship Koozie Giveaway presented by Visit Sarasota: The first 15,000 fans will receive a World Series champion koozie.

Pregame Ceremony:

UGA National Championship Recognition: Celebrate the Braves and Dawgs championships during a special pregame ceremony.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Former UGA Defensive Lineman, Jordan Davis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

National Anthem: Marbury High School Choir will perform the National Anthem.

Plaza Pregame Activities: Before entering the gates, fans can enjoy live entertainment, special activations, and an energetic atmosphere throughout The Battery Atlanta. Activities include:

10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy. A game ticket is required for this event.

11:00 a.m. – noon Live appearances by BLOOPER, the Tomahawk Team, The Home Depot Tools and UGA’s mascot, Hairy Dawg.

