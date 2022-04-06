Clayton County teen killed in 2019 hit-and-run identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run along a busy Clayton County road in 2019 has been identified.

According to Clayton County police, the remains were identified as 15-year-old Dywimas Autman.

Investigators discovered the teen, who later became known as ‘John Riverdale Doe 2019′, along Valley Road in Riverdale nearly three years ago.

Using a sketch and descriptions of clothing, they asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Police said Autman was walking near Mockingbird Trail when he was hit by a car, and the driver kept going.

Residents in the area told CBS46 they are relieved for Autman’s family, but say the hit-and-run shouldn’t have happened, especially in an area where so many people walk.

“It’s sad because I have my child here and it’s so many kids in this neighborhood,” Domonique Forest, a resident, said. “They walk and it’s people-friendly.”

Clayton County police also said the driver in the hit-and-run, Jermara Little, was charged in the case.

