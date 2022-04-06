Crews across the metro Atlanta prepare for potentially severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews all across metro Atlanta spent Wednesday preparing for more potential severe weather after storms caused damage on Tuesday.

In Decatur, tree companies worked to cut down a massive tree that fell on two homes Tuesday causing major damage.

CBS46 spent some time with Cobb County crews as they cleared drains in a Kennesaw neighborhood.

Workers made sure the drains on Tarpley Road wouldn’t back up ahead of more potential heavy rains.

Georgia Power told CBS46 that it has been a busy 24 hours for their crews as they restored power across the state following TuTuesday’storms.

Spokesperson John Kraft said they shifted crews around Wednesday to make sure they can respond to areas that need it.

“Whenever we have these storms with high winds, bringing down limbs and trees, we can have downed wires,” Kraft said. “We remind people as they get out to clean up storm debris, watch out for any downed lines.”

