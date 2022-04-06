Duluth PD K9 finds 533 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in storage unit

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - Police discovered a large amount of drugs in a storage unit in Duluth.

According to the Duluth Police Department, Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) requested the assistance of a Duluth K9 after they received a drug tip just outside the City of Duluth.

During their investigation, DPD’s K9 Clodo immediately gave a positive alert to drugs. Officers then entered the storage unit and located 533 pounds of vacuumed-sealed marijuana in multiple boxes.

There is no word on arrests at this time.

