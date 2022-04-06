Duluth PD K9 finds 533 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in storage unit
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - Police discovered a large amount of drugs in a storage unit in Duluth.
According to the Duluth Police Department, Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) requested the assistance of a Duluth K9 after they received a drug tip just outside the City of Duluth.
During their investigation, DPD’s K9 Clodo immediately gave a positive alert to drugs. Officers then entered the storage unit and located 533 pounds of vacuumed-sealed marijuana in multiple boxes.
There is no word on arrests at this time.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.