FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong to severe storms Wednesday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms could contain large hail, heavy rain and lightning, strong winds and even isolated tornadoes. The timing for the storms and main threats are below.

Tornado Watch (CBS46)

Storm timing (CBS46)

Severe Threats (CBS46)

Thursday (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.