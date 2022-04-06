Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong to severe storms Wednesday night

Dry weather finally returns on Thursday after a potentially stormy night in north Georgia
Weather Afternoon Recording
By Fred Campagna
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms could contain large hail, heavy rain and lightning, strong winds and even isolated tornadoes. The timing for the storms and main threats are below.

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(CBS46)
Storm timing
Storm timing(CBS46)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(CBS46)
Thursday
Thursday(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews in Houston Co. are working to determine whether tornado touched down in the area.
Crews in Houston Co. to determine whether tornado touched down
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey has your First Alert Weather Day forecast
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey has your First Alert Weather Day forecast
The CBS46 weather team is bringing you tornado safety tips.
Tornado tips with the CBS46 First Alert team
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey has your First Alert Weather Day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday