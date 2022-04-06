FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong to severe storms Wednesday night
Dry weather finally returns on Thursday after a potentially stormy night in north Georgia
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms could contain large hail, heavy rain and lightning, strong winds and even isolated tornadoes. The timing for the storms and main threats are below.
