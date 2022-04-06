FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Tornado Watch in effect, risk of severe weather is increasing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A couple rounds of storms will impact the CBS46 Viewing Area this afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT | A couple different opportunities for strong, to severe, storms today. Storms will focus south of Atlanta this afternoon. By this evening, a cold front helps spark new storms that'll move through the @cbs46 viewing area from northwest to southeast.#gawx #alwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/QlDQJDGHlF — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) April 6, 2022

Unlike Tuesday’s storm event, not everyone will see terrible weather. Coverage of storms is forecast to remain scattered. The wettest weather is expected south of Interstate 20. The risk of severe weather expands further northward this evening as a strong cold front approaches from Tennessee and Alabama. The risk of severe weather for Atlanta proper, and communities further north, peaks later this evening.

The risk of severe weather increases this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the forecast through the afternoon and check the @cbs46 Weather App before leaving the office for the commute home. https://t.co/4Rz5JHuBTr — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) April 6, 2022

Have, at least, one way to receive severe weather alerts through late-evening. The new CBS46 First Alert Weather App is a free resource where you can get the latest first alert forecast and breaking weather information.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as the risk of severe weather increases.

