GDOT plans express lanes with tolls for GA-400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tolls are returning to one of metro Atlanta’s busiest highways. The state is adding new express lanes on Georgia 400 to save drivers time, but it comes at a cost.

The express lanes are planned to be between the MARTA North Springs Station at Exit 5C to the McFarland Parkway Interchange at Exit 12. GDOT is looking for about a $6.1 billion investment from a private company to work on the project. In exchange, the company can collect tolls on the new express lanes for 50 years.

Some say adding lanes to this busy highway is long overdue.

“I’m about to move downtown and I work in Buckhead, so I’ll be using that road pretty regularly. I’m also not happy about construction going on there,” said Hagar, a driver.

Drivers are welcoming the planned additions for express lanes on Georgia 400, but not if it comes at a cost.

“If you have to pay to use it, then no,” said Beulah, a driver.

“What this does is it creates an atmosphere - if you choose to pay a dynamic toll, that you have a reliable trip time. Those lanes are designed to make sure you’re moving,” said Natalie Dale, spokesperson for GDOT.

But Atlanteans feel this is one possible extra cost for taxpayers whose budgets are already stretched thin.

“Gas prices are already super high. It’s just adding on another bill to leaving the house, so I think it’s ridiculous,” said Beulah.

The Georgia State Road & Tollway Authority says it’s worth the investment.

“Unfortunately, in order to build lanes on such a heavily used corridor, the expense didn’t really allow an option that didn’t include tolls,” said Chris Tomlinson, SRTA executive director.

This is in the early stages. GDOT and SRTA have not selected the private company that would do the work yet.

