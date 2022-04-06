Advertisement

Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency in wake of Tuesday’s storms

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in the wake of Tuesday’s severe weather.

“The state will continue to devote all available resources to the local communities in the impact area as they recover. If you’re called to help, Red Cross of Georgia and the Bryan County Family Connection are currently taking donations,” Kemp said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Marty, the girls, & I just finished touring Bryan Co. and joining local officials for a public update. The damage we’ve witnessed today is devastating, and all who were impacted will need their fellow Georgians to rally around them in prayer and support in the coming days,” Kemp added.

