Gwinnett County Police searching for man missing for over 3 months

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County Police continue to search for a missing man who was last seen over three months ago in Lawrenceville.

GCPD says on Dec. 30, 2021, Logan McCaskill Jr. traveled with his father from Yemassee, South Carolina, to make deliveries for the Allied Moving Company located at 750 Progress Industrial Boulevard in Lawrenceville.

When McCaskill and his father arrived at the business, McCaskill’s father went inside to pick up paperwork. When his father returned to the truck, McCaskill was gone.

Police say McCaskill is not familiar with the area and it is unknown whether he left on foot or in a vehicle. They say McCaskill has several medical conditions that require him to take medication daily, but he left his medication, wallet, and phone in the truck.

McCaskill’s family has not heard from him, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.