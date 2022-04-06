New food options at Truist Park includes World Champions Burger for $151

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Going to a baseball game isn’t just about watching the game and hanging out with other baseball fans, it is also about the food and drink.

This season, there will be even more food options available at Truist Park, including the World Champions Burger.

Delaware North, the official food and beverage partner, is offering the World Champions Burger, which is a half-pound Waygu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun, topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli. Served with parmesan waffle fries. The burger comes with a replica World Series championship ring for $151 or a limited-edition World Series Championship Ring for $25,000 while supplies last.

Other special food offerings include the BIG RiBl Sandwich at the 1871 Grille near Section 141. It is made with country-fried smoked ribs, Alabama White BBQ sauce, pickles, and purple cabbage slaw.

The Knucksie Sandwich is cornbread topped with smoked pulled pork, caramelized onions, pickles, fried onions and barbecue sauce. It will be available at Smokey Q near Sections 116 and 242.

The Double Play Quesadilla at the Taco Factory (Sections 313 and 151) is a smoked chopped brisket quesadilla wrapped in a smoked chicken quesadilla. Taco Factory is also offering blackened shrimp tacos.

The Funnel Cake Fry Sundae is topped with cookie dough ice cream, caramel and fudge. It can be found at the Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.

The Golden Glove Chicken Sandwich is a pickle-brined Springer Mountain chicken breast, country-fried and topped with pickles and Red Dragon Mustard Cheddar. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.

Additionally, hoot wings will be available at Truist Park for the first time ever and a second Chick-fil-A location is open near section 326.

