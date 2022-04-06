Newly-released video shows arrest of kidnapping suspect in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released video showing officers tracking down a kidnapping suspect.

Police say Darius White stole a car with a 9-year-old boy inside.

After using a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen vehicle, police arrested the suspect.

The child was able to crawl out of the back window to safety.

The video also shows a police officer comforting the child.

