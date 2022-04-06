Advertisement

Police activity shuts down Chastain Road at I-75 in Cobb County

(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police activity has Chastain Road shut down at I-75 in Cobb County Wednesday afternoon.

The Cobb County Police Department is currently on scene.

WATCH LIVE: Heavy police presence on Chastain Rd bridge over I-75 in Cobb County, avoid area and expect delays

WATCH LIVE: Heavy police presence on Chastain Rd bridge over I-75 in Cobb County, avoid area and expect delays

Posted by CBS46 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

No other details have been released at this time.

CBS46 has a crew working to get more information about the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The state is adding new express lanes on Georgia 400 to save drivers time, but at a cost.
GDOT plans express lanes with tolls for GA-400
Logan McCaskill Jr.
Gwinnett County Police searching for man missing for over 3 months
Tornado damage in Houston County, Georgia
Sheriff’s house among dozens damaged in Houston County tornado; no injuries reported
Where to find your storm safe space