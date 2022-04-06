Roswell police need your help finding these thieves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for the public’s help finding two men accused of stealing drywall from Home Depot.

Police say the men used stolen credit cards and a box truck to pick up large quantities of drywall from the hardware store.

According to investigators, the vehicle appears to be a Ford F750 box truck. In at least one pickup, Georgia tag RYJ6521 was attached to the stolen truck.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Detective Farabaugh at dfarabaugh@roswellgov.com, or (770) 640-4340.

