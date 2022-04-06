Advertisement

#safeplaceselfie: Do you know your severe weather safe spot?

By Cutter Martin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April 6 is recognized as a day to find your person severe weather-safe place. The National Weather Service encourages you to take a selfie in your personal severe weather-safe spot.

The ideal safe place is in an interior room on the lowest level of your home or business. A basement is an ideal place to seek shelter during severe weather; especially a tornado. The most dangerous part of a tornado is all of the flying debris that is being launched through the air. Walls act as protective barriers from flying debris; trees, boards, glass, etc.

Take a selfie in your safe place Wednesday and share it on social media with the hashtag #safeplaceselfie and tag CBS46.

