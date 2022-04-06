TSA warns passengers about trying to get guns through security at Atlanta airport
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The TSA held a press conference today at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to talk about travelers and guns.
The agency says more than 90 firearms have been found in carry-on bags in just the first 3 months of the year.
The TSA is now using state-of-the-art hologram boards at the airport to remind passengers before they get to security about proper gun storage.
If you want to travel with a gun, it must be in a hard-sided case that can be locked with a key. All ammunition must also be locked inside. Additionally, you must also fill out a declaration form with your airline and check the gun at the ticket counter.
