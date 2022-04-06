Victim identified in 2021 deadly Rockdale County shooting

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Rockdale County in 2021 has been identified.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says on May 24, 2021, they were called out to investigate a shooting incident that occurred on Salem Road at the intersection of Golfview Drive. They say the victim was shot multiple times while riding his bike.

RCSO has identified the victim as Kelvin D. Battle, 34, of Covington. Battle succumbed to his injuries several days after the shooting.

This remains an active ongoing investigation. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information about this incident to please contact Investigator J. Figueroa at 770-278-8044 or 470-606-7073

