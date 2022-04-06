Wind, rain topples trees, soaks streets as another storm approaches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As another storm approaches, many across the region are already reeling from the week’s first weather system.

“Basically the whole house shook and threw us off and I heard my mama scream,” said Brenda Blanchard in Decatur.

A tree crashed into her mother’s bathroom.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to officials.

In North Atlanta, an entire neighborhood was without power for much of Tuesday after a crashing tree brought down two power poles.

Neighbors told CBS46 News that power was finally restored around 9 p.m. along Peachtree Hills Avenue NE.

Lightning also left its mark across some metro Atlanta homes.

Just after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to a home along Sleepy Hollow Lane where they were able to extinguish a fire that damaged the roof.

There was lasting smoke damage to the attic space after officials said the house was struck by lightning.

The heavy rain also created problems for drivers.

Along Piedmont Street near Miami Circle, a cell phone video showed one car stalled out as others drove through flooded streets. By 4 p.m., crews from Atlanta’s Watershed Management Department responded to this intersection and other flooded areas, removing debris from clogged storm drains.

“Anytime we’ve got rain in the sky, we out here doing preventative maintenance,” said Thurmond Burdette, crew supervisor.

With another storm looming, Burdette said their crews will be responding to problem spots starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Different hot spots, making sure no flooding. Getting all the debris out of the storm inlets, and try and keep the street open,” Burdette said.

