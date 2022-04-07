APD: Investigation underway after possible human remains found in northwest Atlanta
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after authorities located human remains in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
Atlanta Police homicide investigators located the remains in the 700 block of Jefferson Street around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities tell CBS46 News that the remains are being collected and investigators will work with a Forensic Osteologist as they investigate the origin of the remains.
