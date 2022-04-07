Advertisement

Atlanta Braves Opening Day: Everything you need to know before you go to game

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller (66) delivers a pitch in the first inning during a spring...
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller (66) delivers a pitch in the first inning during a spring training baseball game at the CoolToday Park Thursday March 31,2022, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April 7 is opening day for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in metro Atlanta. The opening homestead will feature 7 games against the Cincinnati Reds.

This year’s Opening Day is extra special because the Braves won the World Championship Series in 2021 for the first time since 1995.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s team, Opening Day and Truist Park:

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) heads to the dugout in the first inning during a...
A look at the 2022 Atlanta Braves team
Atlanta Braves bobbleheads
Official Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Champions Bobbleheads now available
Braves Opening Day weather forecast.
Heads up Braves fans! Expect chilly weather at the Battery

