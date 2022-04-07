Atlanta Braves reveal Gold Collection uniforms, exclusive jewelry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves unveiled their new Gold Collection uniforms before Opening Day on April 7.

The new jerseys and on-field caps feature the 2021 World Series Championship patch and accents of gold piping. The left-arm sleeve of the jersey features ‘IV’ in gold with a star underneath to represent the four World Series Championships throughout Braves history. The team will wear the new uniform during their opening homestand, April 7 – 13. Replica jerseys and on-field caps are available for sale in the Braves Clubhouse store.

An exclusive World Series jewelry collection, presented by Jostens, is also available. It features more than 25 items for fans to choose from, including replica World Series rings, fashion rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more.

Atlanta Braves jewelry (WGCL)

