FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous day ahead, but a cold blast on the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Electric storms moved through last night, but sunshine returns quickly today. A cold blast arrives Friday and lingers into the weekend.

Thursday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the 50s through the morning and mid 60s in the afternoon.

Unseasonably cool this afternoon. (cbs46)

High: 66° Average High: 72° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Tonight gets chilly, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s by sunrise. Clouds increase quickly after sunrise tomorrow, and light showers are likely through the afternoon. especially across North GA. It will get very windy in the afternoon and with highs only in the 50s, it will feel like winter. Another very chilly, windy day is on tap Saturday. Morning lows fall into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday, but the chance for a widespread freeze looks very low.

First Alerts for cold & windy conditions. (cbs46)

Expect rebounding temperatures into the 70s next week and no severe weather.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.