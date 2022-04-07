FIRST ALERT | Stunning Thursday gives way to a colder, windier weekend setup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain and storms are yesterday’s problem and are long-gone! The cold front that impacted our mid-week is currently producing heavy rain and storms across the Florida Peninsula.

Behind it, cooler, sunnier and breezier weather has filtered into North Georgia. Temperatures peak in the 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with low humidity and a gusty breeze. It certainly feels like an early spring day across the area.

Headed to the Braves home opener? Grab a jacket!

Temperatures cool through the 60s and into the 50s across Metro Atlanta as we await first pitch. The game will be spent in the 50s, under a mostly clear sky. A northwesterly breeze will add to the chill factor this evening.

FIRST ALERT | Friday morning will be on the cold side with temperatures in the low to mid-40s across Metro Atlanta. A few spots will bottom-out in the mid to upper 30s early Thursday morning; mainly the higher elevations of North Georgia. The gusty breeze will make it feel 10° to 12° colder than what the thermometer says. A few sprinkles are possible as clouds thicken, off and on, through the day.

Keep a jacket around through the day. It’ll remain brisk, under a mix of sun and clouds.

A cloudier, cold and windy Saturday is in the forecast. Keep the coat around. A few sprinkles are likely Saturday. A very spotty rain shower, or two, can’t be ruled out. But, most remain dry.

A few flurries are possible this weekend along the peaks of far North Georgia, eastern Tennessee and western Carolinas.

Go Braves,

Cutter

