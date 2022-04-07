FIRST ALERT | Windy and colder weather into the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Unseasonably cold weather is heading for north Georgia just in time for the weekend. The temperature will dip into the 40s Thursday night under clear skies. A First Alert for Friday as it will only reach the mid to upper 50s with a lot of clouds developing during the day on Friday. The wind will gust over 30 mph making it feel even colder. A few showers or sprinkle are possible as the cold air moves in aloft.

The temperature will dip into the 30s Friday night with a diminishing breeze. We have another First Alert for Saturday as the wind kicks back up with more clouds developing during the day. It will only be in the mid 50s on Saturday afternoon, too. Saturday night looks cold with lows in the 30s.

We’ll enjoy milder sunshine on Sunday afternoon as the temperature nudges back up to near 70 by late in the day. The weather looks milder early next week with highs in the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

