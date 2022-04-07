Gainesville police officer fired after alleged domestic-related incident

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A Gainesville Police officer was terminated on Thursday after he was allegedly involved in an off-duty domestic-related incident.

The Gainesville Police Department said they were made aware of the incident that occurred in Officer Collin Merritt’s home on March 22. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified to further investigate the incident.

The department then placed Merritt on suspension without pay as the investigation continued. Nearly two weeks later, Merritt turned himself in to the Hall County Jail.

Chief Jay Parrish released the following statement:

“We hold our employees at the highest standard as we aim to be pillars of our community. At any point our employees betray our community’s trust or code of conduct, we will take immediate and swift action. We will always strive to maintain professionalism, integrity, loyalty, leadership, accountability, and respect. We expect our employees to conduct themselves in a manner to reflect this, on and off duty.”

