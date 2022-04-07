Georgia residents report house fires amid a night of severe weather, lightning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A house in Gwinnett County was left with heavy damage after severe weather and lightning struck the home causing it to catch fire.

It happened at around 11:39 p.m. at a residence on Margate Court in Lawrenceville. Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the home engulfed in flames.

Crews managed to bring down the fire in just 15 minutes.

No occupants were home when lightning struck and no injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

That same night a structure fire was reported on the 1100 block of Hiram Davis Road at around 1:06 a.m. It is unclear if the fire was a result of severe weather, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters also investigated lightning strikes on the 400 block of Theresa Court in Tucker and the 2600 block of Freemans Walk Drive in Dacula. Both residents of those homes reported small fires that were put out by the time crews arrived.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.