Heads up Braves fans! Expect chilly weather at the Battery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fans are certainly going to bring the heat to Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves kick off their 2022 season, but you should probably still bring a jacket. It’s going to be a chilly night.

For those headed to The Battery, it will be breezy, sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Sunset is five minutes before first pitch, so it will be a night game, and temperatures fall into the low 50s by the 7th inning.

Bring extra layers! It will be cold and breezy. Morning lows fall into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures rebound into the 70s next week.

