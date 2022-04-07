A look at the 2022 Atlanta Braves team

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves are back for 2022, but this time they are coming back as the World Series Champions, a title they have not held since 1995.

Most of their 40-man roster from 2021 remains the same although a couple of big names are gone, including Freddie Freeman who is now playing for the L.A. Dodgers and Jorge Soler, who signed a deal with the Marlines.

Fan-favorite Jon Pedersen and his pearls also returned to the West Coast to play for the Giants. And, the Braves did not re-sign Johan Carmargo or Chris Martin.

New players for 2022 include:

Alex Dickerson, Outfielder

Kenly Jansen, Relief Pitcher

Collin McHugh, Relief Pitcher

Matt Olson, First Baseman

Manny Piña, Catcher

Tyler Thornburg, Relief Pitcher

Kirby Yates, Relief Pitcher

Freeman’s trade to the Dodgers shocked Braves Country. His replacement is Matt Olson, who is originally from Atlanta and played at Parkview High School. He was acquired in a trade with the Oakland A’s. And even though fans were shocked, many of them have also voiced their support of Olson.

McHugh is a native of Gwinnett County and was signed to a 2-year deal. McHugh has said that Greg Maddux was his idol and he has tried to emulate his pitching style.

The Braves’ win over the Houston Astros was met with jubilation by the team and their fans and a huge parade was held in their honor following the historical win.

Of course, that means everyone in the league will be looking to knock them off their pedestal this year.

According to DraftKings Nation, the starting lineup for the team is as follows:

Ozzie Albies (2B)

Austin Riley (3B)

Matt Olson (1B)

Marcell Ozuna (RF)

Eddie Rosario (LF)

Adam Duvall (CF)

Orlando Arcia (DH)

Tyler d’Arnaud (C)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is not currently playing because of an injury. He should be able to return by the end of April.

The project rotation is as follows:

Charlie Morton

Max Fried

Ian Anderson

Huascar Ynoa

Kyle Wright

Morton took a hard grounder to his shin in the first game of the 2021 World Series and ended up leaving the game with a broken leg but not before he was able to get three outs.

The first game of the season will be against the Cincinnati Reds and will start at 8:08 p.m. Additional games will follow every night until Wednesday. After that, they will head to San Diego to play them during their home opener. They return April 22 for a series of games against the Miami Marlins.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.