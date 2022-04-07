New restaurants, entertainment options at Truist Park for Atlanta Braves season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several new entertainment and restaurant options will be available to fans this season at The Battery Atlantic. They include:

Community Corner presented by Truist: Truist is celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series Championship with a festive fan experience in The Battery Atlanta. Located at the Community Corner presented by Truist (on the corner of Battery Ave SE and Power Alley), the experience will feature an interactive wall highlighting the 2021 season, a homerun physics immersive experience, data-driven Braves stats, and opportunities for fans to have their own home run experience. The exhibit is family-friendly, free of charge and fans will leave with a commemorative giveaway. The Community Corner presented by Truist will be open April 7 – 13. Doors open at 2 p.m. for night games and 10 a.m. for day games.

A neighborhood pub, Mac McGee, serves refined takes on traditional Irish classics, including bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie.

Savi Provisions, a neighborhood destination that sells locally-sourced gourmet and organic foods, healthy meals, fine wines and spirits.

Cultivate Food & Coffee, a brunch and coffeehouse concept will open in the summer of 2022. Built on a foundation of fresh farm-to-table culinary principles, they will offer dietary-friendly choices including vegan and gluten-free options along with a dinner menu and full bar. (Coming soon)

YogaSix will introduce people of all ages and abilities to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga in a welcoming, modern and calming environment. (Coming soon)

