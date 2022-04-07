Official Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Champions Bobbleheads now available

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The officially licensed Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Champions Bobbleheads have arrived at the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and will be unveiled on April 7 in conjunction with opening day for the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves Championship Bobbleheads will take their place on the wall that features the bobbleheads representing the current NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL champions. The Braves World Series Championship Bobbleheads feature 17 players holding a replica of the World Series Trophy in addition to bobbleheads of World Series MVP Jorge Soler holding a replica of the MVP trophy as well as manager Brian Snitker and mascot Blooper both holding a replica World Series trophy. A mini set of three featuring Freddie Freeman, Charlie Morton, and Austin Riley in action poses is also available.

The championship bobbleheads, which are manufactured by FOCO, will be available in their online store. Each bobblehead is individually numbered and 4,000 are available. The regular-sized bobbleheads are $50, the oversized Jorge Soler MVP bobblehead is $55, and a full set that includes all bobbleheads is available for $1,000.

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in 6 games to win the franchise’s fourth World Series title and first since 1995.

