Phillies fan creates Braves word art using every players name in club’s history

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlikely fan is celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ winning season last year, just as Opening Day kicks off the start of a new season in Major League Baseball.

As a Philadelphia Phillies fan, Daniel Duffy grew up despising the Braves.

“They ruined my childhood, “Duffy said. “I was born in 1980. So right at the early 90s. It was Smoltz Glavine Maddox every game.”

Duffy put his animosity for the Braves’ success aside in 2021. The Braves marked 150 years as a franchise, lost a legend in Hank Aaron and celebrated its fourth World Series win.

“It was no doubt, I was going to try to make something as cool as possible for all the Braves fans,” Duffy said.

That “something cool” turned into word art. Duffy wrote out every Braves players name, dating back to the 1870s, and created the fan experience at the Battery, outside of Truist Park.

Inspired by the Braves World Series win last year, a Philadelphia Phillies fan created this “word art.” It took Daniel Duffy more than 200 hours to ink. Can you make out the words? No problem. The artist explains in my story tonight at 5pm on @cbs46. #OpeningDay #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/vn032ZoLqp — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) April 7, 2022

“That’s where they were broadcasting all the pregame before the World Series,” Duffy explained. “So that’s what I saw that I just kind of saw everybody having so much fun.”

Duffy said it took about a month, at least 200 hours, to ink 2068 names to create his Braves word art.

“You know, even though they brought back a lot of bad memories for Phillies fans, as a baseball fan, no doubt about how great you know the organization is,” he said.

While Duffy hopes the art brings joy to Braves Country, his truce is only temporary.

“I do want to say it was a magical year, last year,” he added. “Now that’s enough and let some other teams win. Okay, but really, congratulations.”

Duffy started creating word art in 2008 when he proposed to his then-fiancée. He wrote out every game, date, and score of the Phillies 2008 season. She said yes.

Duffy plans to create to also create word art, commemorating the Georgia Bulldogs’ national championship win. You can find his art by clicking here.

