Plane reported as ‘down’ in Cobb County near Highway 41

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An airplane went “down” near Highway 41 and Cobb Parkway, just north of Kennesaw Due West Road, on Thursday morning.

All lanes of Cobb Parkway were blocked during investigation and clearance, according to the Department of Transportation. All lanes were reported as being reopened at 11:40 a.m.

Airplane down on Hwy 41/Cobb Pkwy, just north of Kennesaw Due West Rd. At this time, it appears all lanes of Cobb Pkwy will be blocked during investigation and clearance. #AVOID this area. #ATLtraffic @cobbcountygovt pic.twitter.com/rZPWufq3kB — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) April 7, 2022

At this time it is not known what caused the crash. The pilot reportedly suffered a minor leg injury.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.