Plane reported as ‘down’ in Cobb County near Highway 41

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An airplane went “down” near Highway 41 and Cobb Parkway, just north of Kennesaw Due West Road, on Thursday morning.

All lanes of Cobb Parkway were blocked during investigation and clearance, according to the Department of Transportation. All lanes were reported as being reopened at 11:40 a.m.

At this time it is not known what caused the crash. The pilot reportedly suffered a minor leg injury.

This is a developing story.

