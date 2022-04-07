Series of gunshots from movie set startle Dekalb County neighbors.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, gunshots rang out in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

“Probably 30, 40 gunshots in succession,” said Michele Wilson, who recorded the sound of the gunfire from her driveway.

“They’d stop for a minute, and then some more and some more,” Wilson said.

Wilson said these near minute-long shooting sprees occurred at least ten times through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other neighbors reported hearing the same series of gunshots throughout the day.

“At some points, it sounded like multiple guns at the same time,” said Liz Cohen, who called 911 to report the shooting.

Cohen said during the mid-day shooting, she started to pack her dogs in her car and drive to a safer location.

“You know, I kind of loaded the pets. Because it sounded like it was distant enough from my house to where I could leave safely,” said Cohen.

The two women were among a group of neighbors seeking answers over Nextdoor.

Soon they realized the gunfire was connected to a movie set nearby at the Emory Briarcliff Campus.

Outside the campus stands signs that read “Filming in progress, this is not a real emergency. This is a film set. The proper authorities have been notified and permits have been received. Please do not call 911 or the Police or Fire Department.”

Many neighbors wrote their frustrations that they were not notified in advance.

The production company, Miller Avenue Productions, LCC handed out 450 flyers alerting neighbors of the “simulated gunfire,” according to Shelbia Jackson, director of the DeKalb Entertainment Commission.

The company also offered to pay for the boarding of any pets that are sensitive to loud sounds, according to a flyer acquired by CBS46.

Special effects notice from production company. (CBS46 News)

Wilson and Cohen did not receive these flyers ahead of Wednesday and said they wish there had been a stronger effort to communicate with locals beforehand.

“I wish they had informed more neighbors for one. And then something that loud and disruptive really shouldn’t be done in a residential area,” said Wilson.

Jackson said before any special effects filming occurred, the production company received a permit that was greenlit by officials from the county, city, entertainment commission, and fire and police departments.

Jackson said a safety officer was present on-site during the filming of the shooting scenes.

Jackson said she was “comfortable” with the way the production company handled the special effects production and that a safety officer was on-site during the filming of the shooting scenes.

She encouraged any local residents to reach out to the DeKalb Entertainment Commission for issues before, during, or after any production of a movie.

The flyer states that the production for the movie “Road Trip” is expected to continue Thursday before wrapping on Friday.

