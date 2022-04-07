Shooting victim transports himself to Atlanta area hospital, later dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of 17th Street NW around 12 p.m. Wednesday in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim who sustained gunshot wounds privately transported himself to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

