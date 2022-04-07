Smyrna police officer and detainee hit by suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Smyrna police officer and his detainee was injured on Wednesday when a driver fleeing from a DUI stop crashed into the officer’s patrol car.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. The Smyrna Police Department officer observed a red truck failing to maintain its travel lane and driving recklessly on US 13 in the area of Cory Lane.

The officer attempted to stop the truck but the driver refused to stop.

In the area of US 13 and Mill Street, the driver side-swiped another vehicle and kept going.

Another police officer was pulled over on the shoulder of US 13 in the area of Mt. Vernon Street. That police officer had an unrelated DUI suspect in the back seat of the patrol car.

The fleeing DUI suspect’s car drifted off the road and hit the SPD unit, pushing it off the shoulder and into a yard. The red truck crashed into the media of US 13.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Paul Reed of Smyrna, had to be extricated from his truck.

Paul Reed of Smyrna (Smyrna Police Department)

The police officer was also trapped and had to be freed. His detainee was able to free himself.

Reed, the police officer and detainee were all transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Upon release, Reed will be arraigned on the following charges:

5th offense DUI

Disregarding a Police Officers signal

Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited

3 counts of Reckless Endangering 2nd degree

2 counts of Vehicular Assault 2nd degree

28 other traffic offenses

