What’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending World Champion Atlanta Braves have released details on what’s new at at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for the 2022 season.

That includes:

Newly redesigned premium and group hospitality space Delta SKY360 Club, which is located on the Field Level with direct access to the ballpark’s seating bowl. More than 8,000 feet of additional square footage has been added for a total of 18,650 square feet. There are 600+ seated and dining spaces, 9 food serving stations, 3 grab-and-go food and beverage locations, two retail pop-up shops and a new 53-foot long Gold Glove Bar.

Chef-driven action stations include Il Piatto offering pizza favorites and daily specials; Lead Off with small plates and appetizers; Heart of the Order with a daily carving station; Cleanup with a daily chef special; The Dish offering traditional ballpark fare; and The Sweet Spot with a variety of dessert options.

The INFINITI Club has been renamed the Xfinity Club featuring Truist Park’s largest indoor event space.

Champions Walk: The Atlanta Braves commemorated their historic 2021 World Series win by establishing Champions Walk at Truist Park. To date, over 4,000 fans have showcased their excitement and loyalty through World Series personalized bricks displayed in Champions Walk. This new visitor destination outside the Third Base Gate will be officially unveiled on Opening Day.

Five World Series Legacy Brick packages are available for purchase at www.Braves.com/bricks. Net proceeds from the 2021 World Series Championship Legacy Brick Program benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Photos of the Bricks can be found here.

Mobile retail and concessions ordering has been expanded this season. Fans can order a selection of retail items, food, snacks and drinks from their seat and pay in the app to skip the line.

The Atlanta Braves Foundation Community Clubhouse is a new pregame hospitality space located inside the Champions Suites. For each home game during the 2022 season, the Atlanta Braves Foundation will host a community nonprofit organization in the Community Clubhouse for pregame food and fun before they enjoy the game from their lower-level seats. In addition, Community Clubhouse groups will be highlighted on BravesVision and ABF social media channels to help raise awareness for their organization.

