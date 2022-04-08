15-year-old male shot at Stonecrest Chick-fil-A Friday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old male was shot on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A on Turner Hill Road near Stonecrest Mall.

The DeKalb County Police Department says the boy was transported to a local hospital to be treated. No other information was given about his condition or what led to the shooting.

