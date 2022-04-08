15-year-old male shot at Stonecrest Chick-fil-A Friday afternoon
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old male was shot on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A on Turner Hill Road near Stonecrest Mall.
The DeKalb County Police Department says the boy was transported to a local hospital to be treated. No other information was given about his condition or what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.