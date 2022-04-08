Advertisement

15-year-old male shot at Stonecrest Chick-fil-A Friday afternoon

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old male was shot on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A on Turner Hill Road near Stonecrest Mall.

The DeKalb County Police Department says the boy was transported to a local hospital to be treated. No other information was given about his condition or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECTS
2 additional arrests made for triple murder in Paulding County
Child shot in DeKalb County
6-year-old boy dead after shooting in Stone Mountain home
ATLANTA DOGWOOD FESTIVAL
Annual Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park this weekend
File photo
Easter food distribution event in DeKalb County