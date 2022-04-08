2 additional arrests made for triple murder in Paulding County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Paulding County deputies and US Marshals have arrested 2 more people for the triple murder that occurred March 21 in western Paulding County. Three people have now been arrested.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office believes that the triple shooting happened during an attempted robbery of a home on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 arrested, 1 at large following deadly Rockmart triple shooting

One of the victims died at the scene, the 2nd victim died a few hours later at a hospital, and the third died a few days later.

The victims were 42-yar-old Clinton Matthew Aiola of Rockmart, 30-year-old Cody Daniel Fuller of Dallas and 30-year-old Davauntee Anthony Ramsay of Rockmart.

The first shooting suspect to be arrested was 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle of Douglasville. The two other suspects are 28-year-old Bridgette Skye Jones and 29-year-old Justin Quartez Sims.

It is believed that Favors-Battle and Sims went into the home and Jones was in the area and knew about the incident.

The charges are as follows:

Carlos Favors-Battle

- 3 Counts Malice Murder (F)

- 3 Counts -Murder During the Commission of a Felony (F)

- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (F)

- 3 Counts Aggravated Assault With Intent to Rob/Murder (F)

- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F)

- Probation Violation Warrant

Justin Quartez Sims

- 3 Counts Malice Murder (F)

- 3 Counts -Murder During the Commission of a Felony (F)

- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (F)

- 3 Counts Aggravated Assault With Intent to Rob/Murder (F)

Bridgette Skye Jones

- 3 Counts Concealing the Death of Another (F)

- Hindering Apprehension of a Fugitive (F)

It is also very likely that additional charges could be taken against all three suspects in this case, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives want to encourage anyone who may have any information regarding this shooting, or the additional suspect to please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Remember, all tipsters can remain anonymous.

