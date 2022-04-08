$35,000 reward offered in Midtown Atlanta deadly robbery case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department released a new video of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly robbery in Midtown Atlanta this week.

According to police, Desmond Key was walking out of a high-rise condo, near Juniper and 7th streets, Monday around 3 a.m. when two people got out of a dark-gray four-door sedan. Police said the thieves robbed 35-year-old and shot and killed him. Investigators believe the robbery was targeted.

“We know there was a bag that was taken from Mr. Key,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, APD’s homicide commander. “The items in question and what was inside of that bag is still under investigation at this time.”

On Friday, APD released video showing the thieves’s car leaving the area, near the crime. They also announced the family, along with Crime Stoppers, is offering a $35,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“Ring footage, dashcam video, you might have been recording something on your phone at the time,” Woolfolk said. “The smallest things can be the key in these cases.”

Key was a Morehouse graduate. He had been with the same employer for 13 years and was also happily married with two children, according to Woolfolk.

“He leaves behind now a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old son and his wife because some cowards decided to attempt to commit a robbery in the city of Atlanta and murdered this individual,” he added.

Anyone who may have seen something that night or anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

