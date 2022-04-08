Advertisement

6-year-old boy dead after shooting in Stone Mountain home

Child shot in DeKalb County
Child shot in DeKalb County
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 6-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a home near Wood Path Drive and South Indian Creek Drive in Stone Mountain on Friday.

DeKalb County Police Department says they received a call at about 1:05 p.m.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital by a family member but succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, it is unknown how the shooting happened.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

