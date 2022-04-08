Advertisement

Atlanta police investigating homicide near Argus Circle, Fairburn Road NW

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Argus Circle NW near Fairburn Road NW.

Police initially reported that a male had been shot and was in critical condition. They are now saying that he has died.

At this time, it is not known why he was shot or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Annual Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park this weekend
Reward offered in deadly midtown Atlanta shooting
$35K reward offered in deadly midtown Atlanta robbery case
8-year-old accidentally shoots 6-year-old brother in Stone Mountain home
8-year-old accidentally shoots 6-year-old brother in Stone Mountain home
UGA football player arrested
UGA football player arrested for shooting students with gel beads