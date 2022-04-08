Atlanta police investigating homicide near Argus Circle, Fairburn Road NW

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Argus Circle NW near Fairburn Road NW.

Police initially reported that a male had been shot and was in critical condition. They are now saying that he has died.

At this time, it is not known why he was shot or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

