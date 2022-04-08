Black, female judges in metro Atlanta react to Jackson’s confirmation to Supreme Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday, with a 53-47 vote, the U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson, setting the stage for her to become the first Black justice in the history of the Supreme Court.

“It goes beyond Judge Jackson. This is a great day for our country. Finally, we have our highest court of the land, look like the people of America,” said Judge Kellie Hill of the Cobb County Superior Court.

In 2020, Hill became the first Black judge ever sworn into the Cobb County Superior Court.

After watching Jackson’s confirmation process, Judge Hill said she can relate to the level of scrutiny that Jackson endured.

“When you live your life in my skin, you’re always scrutinized, which is why you understand when you seek a position, you need to come qualified. I certainly did,” said Hill, from her courtroom on Thursday.

Judge Hill said she plans to visit Washington, D.C. when Judge Jackson is officially sworn on the high court. In Gwinnett, Judge Tedia Whitner said it’s Jackson’s resume, pedigree, and trial experience that gives her confidence that Judge Jackson will be a steady voice on the Supreme Court.

“As Americans, we should be proud,” said Judge Whitner. “Definitely as a black woman, and as a judge, I’m equally as proud, but we have a very confident, very experienced jurist going on the bench,” said Whitner.

Judge Tedia Whitner is the first Black, female judge to ever serve on the Gwinnett County Superior Court.

She was appointed to the court by Governor Brian Kemp in 2019. Both Hill and Whitner said Jackson’s confirmation will serve as an inspiration to young girls nationwide.

“Today, we’ll have little girls and women see Justice Jackson on the Supreme Court and know that they too can do it. That’s not lost on me. That’s a big deal,” said Judge Hill.

For Whitner, she knows the impact of representation firsthand.

Just last month, a fourth-grade girl sent her a hand-written letter asking her for advice on becoming a judge.

“I would like to become a Judge for the U.S. Supreme Court. I have a few questions for you,” wrote the ten-year-old.

Judge Whitner said she takes the importance of representation in stride.

“I don’t mind being that example. I cherish it. I love it. Hate that I have to be it, but I don’t mind doing it,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

