Easter food distribution event in DeKalb County
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 produce boxes, dozens of eggs and 10-pound bags of chicken hindquarters on Saturday.
Beginning at 9 a.m., food distributions will be held at the following locations:
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
- Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
