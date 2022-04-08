Easter food distribution event in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 produce boxes, dozens of eggs and 10-pound bags of chicken hindquarters on Saturday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., food distributions will be held at the following locations:

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30345

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

