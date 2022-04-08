Advertisement

Easter food distribution event in DeKalb County

Apr. 8, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 produce boxes, dozens of eggs and 10-pound bags of chicken hindquarters on Saturday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., food distributions will be held at the following locations:

  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

