Family witnesses midtown coyotes kill neighbor’s cat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors spotted a pair of coyotes taking up a pet for prey and it wasn’t the first time in less than a year.

There’s an upward trend of coyotes prowling in metro Atlanta residential communities.

“There were two coyotes, running through the yard with like a limp body of a tuxedo cat,” Natalie Zatezalo described of the video she and her boyfriend recorded Thursday morning.

After Wednesday night’s storm, Zatezalo looked forward to enjoying the sun and taking her dogs for a walk. But within minutes, she wanted to be anywhere but outside.

“It was pretty traumatic,” she recalled. “I essentially spent the entire day like trying to track down the owner of the cat in our neighborhood and no success so far.”

The two coyotes are not the first sightings in her upper west midtown neighborhood. Just last year a similar incident left another cat killed, she told CBS46.

It’s led her and a few other neighbors to use Apple air tags on their pets’ collars, wanting to track their every move.

Meanwhile, tracking the move of the wild animals is the primary goal for groups like the Atlanta Coyote Project.

The website asks neighbors to share dates, times, pictures and locations, after a trend of more coyote reports in residential areas.

“They’re definitely use to people and they’re definitely not afraid of dogs, cats.” Adding, ““We tried to chase them off and see if we could get the cat back, and they were not intimidated at all, they kind of stared really smug.”

Natalie says much of the worry comes because they’re bold and brazen.

“I don’t want anybody to have to go through what we saw this morning.”

Georgia DNR advises after a coyote sighting in your community, to keep pet indoors or in an enclosed area during night or early morning hours. Also, the state agency says there is no limit or closed season for hunting the wild animals.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.