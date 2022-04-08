FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning issued north of Atlanta; Chilly, windy Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friday will be chilly and windy with a few showers possible north of metro Atlanta.

Today

Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon in metro Atlanta. A few showers will be possible throughout the day, mainly north of Atlanta. Otherwise temperatures will only rise into the upper 50′s today with a breezy west wind.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Friday (WGCL)

Freeze warning and frost advisory

Due to colder temperatures this late in the year, a frost advisory has been issued northwest of Atlanta with a freeze warning northeast of Atlanta, for the northeast Georgia mountains.

Both alerts are in effect from 2-10 a.m. Saturday.

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning (WGCL)

Flurries in the mountains

As an upper-level disturbance passes over Georgia, there may be enough moisture to squeeze out a mix of flurries in the northeast Georgia mountains Saturday morning. Little-to-no accumulations are expected.

Forecast map for noon Saturday (WGCL)

