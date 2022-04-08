Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning issued north of Atlanta; Chilly, windy Friday

Lows Saturday night
By Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friday will be chilly and windy with a few showers possible north of metro Atlanta.

Today

Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon in metro Atlanta. A few showers will be possible throughout the day, mainly north of Atlanta. Otherwise temperatures will only rise into the upper 50′s today with a breezy west wind.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Friday
Forecast map for 3 p.m. Friday(WGCL)

Freeze warning and frost advisory

Due to colder temperatures this late in the year, a frost advisory has been issued northwest of Atlanta with a freeze warning northeast of Atlanta, for the northeast Georgia mountains.

Both alerts are in effect from 2-10 a.m. Saturday.

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning
Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning(WGCL)

Flurries in the mountains

As an upper-level disturbance passes over Georgia, there may be enough moisture to squeeze out a mix of flurries in the northeast Georgia mountains Saturday morning. Little-to-no accumulations are expected.

Forecast map for noon Saturday
Forecast map for noon Saturday(WGCL)

