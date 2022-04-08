Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning tonight

The weekend gets off to a cold start before ending with a mild Sunday afternoon
By Fred Campagna
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shot of unseasonably cold weather is moving into north Georgia tonight. If you have sensitive plants that you’re worried about getting damaged by cold weather, you should cover them or bring them inside. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2-10 am Saturday for the Atlanta metro area. A Freeze Warning is in effect in the mountains at the same time.

Saturday
