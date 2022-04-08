FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shot of unseasonably cold weather is moving into north Georgia tonight. If you have sensitive plants that you’re worried about getting damaged by cold weather, you should cover them or bring them inside. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2-10 am Saturday for the Atlanta metro area. A Freeze Warning is in effect in the mountains at the same time.

Frost and Freeze (CBS46)

Saturday (CBS46)

Temperature trend (CBS46)

